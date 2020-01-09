Willie Walsh to step down as IAG chief executive

Willie Walsh has announced plans to retire as chief executive of International Airlines Group (IAG) in March.

The Irish former pilot will leave the IAG altogether at the end of June. IAG is the parent of both Aer Lingus and British Airways, as well as Iberia. He will be succeeded as IAG boss by the current Iberia chief executive Luis Gallego.

Mr Walsh had said last November that he intended to retire within the next two years.

“I have indicated that I’m clearly getting closer to retirement ... the board has been working for some time, as you would expect, on succession planning,” Mr Walsh said at IAG’s annual capital markets day.

The former Aer Lingus chief executive said then that he planned to retire before his 60th birthday on October 25th, 2021.

“I still love what I do, but my intention is to be retired within the next two years.”

Speaking on Thursday, Mr Walsh said: “It has been a privilege to have been instrumental in the creation and development of IAG. I have had the pleasure of working with many exceptional people over the past 15 years at British Airways and at IAG.”

IAG chairman Antonio Vázquez, said that, under Mr Walsh, IAG had become one of the leading global airline groups.

“Willie has been the main driver of this unique idea that is IAG,” he said. “I hugely admire his commitment, strong leadership and clear vision, always ready to take on whatever challenges lay ahead of him.

“I am deeply respectful of what he has achieved as CEO of this Group, of his sense of fairness, his transparency and his capacity to integrate people regardless of nationalities or backgrounds.

“Willie has established a strong management team and I am delighted that Luis will be promoted from this team to succeed Willie as CEO.

Mr Gallego started his career in the airline industry in 1997 with Air Nostrum and, since 2014, he has been CEO of Iberia.