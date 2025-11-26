UK’s fiscal watchdog publishes economic outlook ahead of Reeves’ budget speech

The UK's chancellor of the exchequer, Rachel Reeves, poses with the red Budget Box as she leaves 11 Downing Street to present the government's annual budget to parliament. Photograph: Carl Court/Getty Images

Britain’s Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) on Wednesday unexpectedly published the November 2025 Economic and Fiscal Outlook on its website ahead of the formal announcement of the budget by the Labour Party chancellor of the exchequer Rachel Reeves.

Tory leader Kemi Badenoch criticised the UK Labour government for the “shambles” surrounding the leaking by the OBR.

The OBR, the UK’s fiscal watchdog, published its forecasts online containing budget details, an hour before Labour’s chancellor of the exchequer Rachel Reeves was due to deliver the budget in the House of Commons.

Ms Badenoch raised the issue this afternoon in the House of Commons at prime minister’s questions, in advance of Ms Reeves speech.

The OBR has apologised for the early release of its fiscal report. “We apologise for this technical error and have initiated an investigation into how this happened,” the watchdog said. It said it would report to the Treasury and the Treasury parliamentary committee on how the error had happened.

“A link to our economic and fiscal outlook document went live on our website too early this morning. It has been removed,” the watchdog said previously on X.

The document, which is usually published after the finance minister’s speech, was uploaded to the OBR website and available to download on an unprotected link. The link was not advertised on the website.

The document contains the OBR’s fiscal forecasts and its assessment of the impact of Ms Reeves’ tax and spending measures.

The document revealed that Ms Reeves will freeze all personal income tax thresholds until 2030-31, in a move that is expected to raise £8.3 billion (€9.5 billion) a year and is the biggest tax-raising measure.

Overall, the Budget increases taxes by about £26 billion by the end of the parliament, which more than offsets extra spending of £11.3 billion, according to the OBR document.

This boost the budget headroom to £22 billion, according to the OBR, more than double the £9.9bn she had in March. The chancellor hopes the bigger buffer will reassure investors.

British inflation is set to average 2.5 per cent in 2026, according to the watchdog’s estimates. In March the OBR said it expected inflation of 2.1 per cent, only slightly above the Bank of England’s 2 per cent target. Inflation currently stands at 3.6 per cent.

Britain will maintain a freeze on the level of fuel duty rates, according to the OBR document, which estimates that a further freeze until September 2026 would cost £2.4 billion (€2.7 billion).

Scrapping the two-child limit on welfare payments would cost about £3 billion in 2029-30, according the OBR document while it also estimates that an increase in duties on gambling would raise an estimated £1.1 billion by 2029/30.

A new annual tax on homes worth more than £2 million is expected to raise £400 million in 2029-30, according to estimates from the budget watchdog. The new surcharge will come into force in April 2028.

The British pound briefly jumped to session highs, while UK government bond prices staged a short, sharp rise following the release of the details. - Additional reporting Reuters/The Financial Times

