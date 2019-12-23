Board change for Grafton as Frank van Zanten plans to step down

Builders merchanting and DIY group Grafton said non-executive director Frank van Zanten will step down from the board in April.

Mr van Zanten, who joined the board of the company in 2013, will retire following the company’s annual general meeting on April 29th, 2020.

In a statement, the owner of Chadwicks, Heiton Buckley and Woodies DIY stores said Mr van Zanten had made a made “a strong contribution” to the board and the interests of shareholders”.

Mr van Zanten has been nominated for appointment as a member of the supervisory Board of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize with effect from April 8th, 2020.

Grafton conducted a strategic review of the business earlier this year which resulted in the decision to offload its Belgian merchanting arm. It completed the sale for £11 million (€12.8 million) in October.

It also sold its specialist plumbing and heating business Plumbase to UK firm Plumbing and Heating Investments Limited for an enterprise value of £66.75 million.