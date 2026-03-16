Financial Services

UniCredit launches €35bn Commerzbank takeover offer

Italian lender steps up long-running pursuit with plan to increase its near 30% stake in German bank

Italy's UniCredit has launched a long-expected €35 billion bid for German rival Commerzbank. Photograph: Daniel Ronald / AFP via Getty Images
Italy's UniCredit has launched a long-expected €35 billion bid for German rival Commerzbank. Photograph: Daniel Ronald / AFP via Getty Images
Simon Foy
Mon Mar 16 2026 - 09:132 MIN READ

Italy’s UniCredit has launched a €35 billion takeover offer for Commerzbank, stepping up its protracted pursuit of the German lender in the face of fierce opposition from the country’s government.

The Italian bank said on Monday it planned to offer 0.485 of its own shares for each Commerzbank share in a voluntary exchange offer beginning in early May.

UniCredit’s stake building emerged in September 2024, catching the German government off guard. Since then the Italian bank has amassed a 29 per cent holding in Commerzbank through a combination of share purchases and derivative transactions, and UniCredit chief executive Andrea Orcel has made clear his desire for an all-out takeover.

However, Commerzbank’s board and Berlin have voiced their opposition to UniCredit’s advances, with the government, which still holds more than a 12 per cent stake, stating a desire for Commerzbank to remain independent.

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UniCredit said on Monday that the offer was designed to overcome the “30 per cent cliff-edge that exists under German takeover law and foster constructive engagement with Commerzbank and its stakeholders in the coming weeks”.

The bank added: “The board of UniCredit regards this offer as a sensible, pragmatic measure with no downside, given that the existing stake continues to be significantly value accretive irrespective of the offer.”

Under German takeover law, a shareholder is deemed to have “control” when they hold at least 30 per cent of the voting rights in a listed target company, which triggers the obligation to launch a mandatory takeover offer to all remaining shareholders.

UniCredit already has a presence in Germany through its HypoVereinsbank (HVB) subsidiary, which it acquired in 2005. – Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2026

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