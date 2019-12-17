Glenveagh shareholders back plan to boost cash for investor returns by €700m

Glenveagh Properties shareholders voted on Tuesday to allow the house builder boost the cash available to distribute to investors by up to €700 million.

The company asked shareholders at an extraordinary general meeting to back a resolution allowing it to transfer €700 million from its share premium account to distributable reserves, making it available to return to investors in the future.

Results displayed at the meeting showed that the holders of more than 584 million Glenveagh shares voted for the resolution, with no votes against or withheld.

Glenveagh must also ask the High Court to approve the reduction in its share premium account.

Chairman John Mulcahy indicated that the company could do this in January. although he noted that it had up to six months to apply to the court.

“The board has not made any decision as to the type of dividend we will issue and when,” Mr Mulcahy told the meeting.

“As soon as we have made any decision we will make that announcement.”

Glenveagh’s formal notice of the meeting says that there are no current plans to distribute cash to shareholders.

The notice points out that the flexibility that the resolution, if passed, would give the company is consistent with its “intention to implement a longer-term capital returns policy in due course”.