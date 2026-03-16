Granite to acquire Northern Ireland founded Creative Media to boost US growth

Creative Media founder Marcus Isherwood (left) with (from second left) Granite chief executive Conor Buckley and global chief commercial officer Rob Carpenter, Peter Burke, the Minister for Enterprise, Tourism and Employmen; and Joy Marcus, the non-executive chairwoman of Granite.

Irish digital agency Granite has agreed to acquire Northern Ireland-founded performance marketing specialist, Creative Media, in a deal that will boost its US expansion.

The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. The acquisition comes after Granite raised $10 million in growth capital from BGF to support its expansion, including acquisitions and international scaling, with a particular focus on the US market.

Creative Media, which was established by Marcus Isherwood in May 200 and has grown to more than 40 employees, has a significant customer base in the US and Canada.

As part of the deal, Isherwood has been named chief revenue officer.

The acquisition will support Granite’s ambition to target revenues of $40 million by 2027, with North America set to account for half of that total. It will also bring the team employed by the company to more than 200 people across four continents.

“North America has always been central to our growth strategy. The Creative Media agreed acquisition, Marcus’s appointment and the team we’re building in the US are all part of a deliberate plan to bring Granite’s model to the world’s largest digital market,” said Conor Buckley, chief executive of Granite. “We’ve proven this works in Europe and the Middle East, and we’re actively pursuing acquisitions in North America to deepen our capabilities and accelerate our growth.”

“I’ve spent 25 years building client relationships in North America with a simple philosophy: every dollar spent on marketing has to deliver a measurable return,” said Isherwood. “Joining forces with this team gives our clients something genuinely new in the market.”

This will be the ninth acquisition Granite has made since 2020, with previous deals including Zesty, Coalface, Continuum and Armour.

It also recently appointed Joy Marcus, who held executive roles at Condé Nast, Time Warner and MTV Networks, as its non-executive chairwoman.

“We’re building something that doesn’t exist yet in this market: an independent agency with genuine enterprise capability, senior talent on every account and full accountability for outcomes,” said Rob Carpenter, global chief commercial officer at Granite. “The agreed acquisition of Creative Media, the leadership appointments and Joy joining our board are not incremental moves.”

Founded in 2009, Granite Digital provides digital solutions in areas such as strategy, web design, web development, digital marketing and search engine optimisation, along with intelligent solutions that use AI, machine learning, next-generation platforms such as blockchain and managed hosting to its customers.

Among its enterprise clients are Workvivo by Zoom, Sysco, Iron Mountain, Concentrix, Aer Lingus, Tesco and Dalata Hotel Group.