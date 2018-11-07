Sandymount site of 1¼ acres for sale at €9.5m

Site with house off Gilford Road has permission for mix of 25 houses and apartments
The 1.26 acres for sale in Sandymount, Dublin

The 1.26 acres for sale in Sandymount, Dublin

 

Dublin’s private rented sector continues to attract much of the attention of the property market, with the latest development opportunity surfacing at Sandymount, Dublin 4.

Agent Knight Frank is guiding €9.5 million for a high-end site of 1.26 acres and a detached house off Gilford Road, with planning permission for the development of 25 residential units – nine three-bed houses, seven two-bed ground floor apartments, one three-bed ground floor apartment, and eight four-bed duplex apartments. The house stands on extensive grounds but is in need of refurbishment.

The development land is accessed through Sandymount Castle Park off the Gilford Road, and is close to Sandymount village and Sandymount Strand. It is also within easy walking distance of Sandymount Dart station.

According to Finín O’Driscoll, the sales opportunity will allow a new owner to either progress with the permitted scheme or redesign and reapply for a high-end build to sell. Now that the private rented sector is firmly established in Ireland as a mainstream sector, interested parties may look to provide such a scheme on the site given its close proximity to the city centre .

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.