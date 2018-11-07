Sandymount site of 1¼ acres for sale at €9.5m

Dublin’s private rented sector continues to attract much of the attention of the property market, with the latest development opportunity surfacing at Sandymount, Dublin 4.

Agent Knight Frank is guiding €9.5 million for a high-end site of 1.26 acres and a detached house off Gilford Road, with planning permission for the development of 25 residential units – nine three-bed houses, seven two-bed ground floor apartments, one three-bed ground floor apartment, and eight four-bed duplex apartments. The house stands on extensive grounds but is in need of refurbishment.

The development land is accessed through Sandymount Castle Park off the Gilford Road, and is close to Sandymount village and Sandymount Strand. It is also within easy walking distance of Sandymount Dart station.

According to Finín O’Driscoll, the sales opportunity will allow a new owner to either progress with the permitted scheme or redesign and reapply for a high-end build to sell. Now that the private rented sector is firmly established in Ireland as a mainstream sector, interested parties may look to provide such a scheme on the site given its close proximity to the city centre .