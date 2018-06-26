Two D15 buildings used as call centres by IBM for sale or lease

High-connectivity units in Ballycoolin Business Park guiding €5.5m and €2.5m
BC1, which is owned by Clyde Real Estate, extends to nearly 3,400sq m.

Two substantial detached production/office buildings formerly used as call centres by IBM at Ballycoolin Business Park in Dublin 15 will be offered for sale through agent CBRE.

The two buildings are separately owned: BC1 by Clyde Real Estate, headed up by Seán Gallagher, and BC2 by IBM.

According to Jarlath Lynn of CBRE, the timing of the respective sales is entirely coincidental but does offer an interesting opportunity, particularly for larger requirements given that the units are side by side and until recently were interlinked.

BC1 extends to 3,953sq m (42,551sq ft) on a low-density site of 3.l09 acres, while BC2 has a floor area of 7,977sq m (85,874sq ft) on 4.7 acres. Both buildings are laid out as open-plan call centre spaces with ancillary offices and other facilities. BC2 was most recently vacated in December and is in ready-to-occupy condition.

Unit BC1 has a guide pride of €2.5 million while BC2 is valued at €5.5 million. Both units can also be leased on new FRI leases.

CBRE says the two buildings are likely to be of interest to the data centre business given that there are three data centres within 200m and one further similar facility and two more planned for sites within 500m. The excellent fibre connectivity in the area coupled with the sites’ expansion potential means that they are suited to this type of use.

