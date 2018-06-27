Clondalkin residential site on 7.2 acres is guiding €5m

Planning permission given for mix of houses, apartments and a creche on Cloverhill Road
Cloverhill Road site, Clondalkin: 1 = site, 2 = rail station, 3 = city centre, 4 = M50, 5 = Naas Road/Luas Red line, 6 = Park West, 7 = Phoenix Park, 8 = Collinstown Park

DNG Advisory is guiding €5 million for a residential development site with full planning permission for 63 houses, 20 apartments and a creche at Cloverhill Road, Clondalkin, Dublin 22.

The planning consent for the 2.91 hectares (7.2 acres) provides for a mix of two-, three- and four-bedroom houses, 20 apartments and a 207sq m (2,228sq ft) single-storey creche.

The mix includes four two-bedroom houses, which could be expected to sell for €250,000 to €260,000, and one four-bedroom house with a valuation of about €330,000/€340,000. The remaining 58 three-bedroom houses would probably sell for around €300,000/€315,000.

Buyers opting for one of the 20 two-bedroom apartments likely to be developed on the site can expect to pay about €220,000 to €240,000.

Gareth Noone of DNG Advisory said the site was an exceptional opportunity to develop a high-quality residential community. The project is well-positioned to capitalise on the revitalisation of an area of particular interest to first-time buyers, he added.

The residential site fronts on to Cloverhill Road and is close to the villages of Palmerstown, Lucan and Clondalkin. Schools, churches, shops bars and pharmacies are within a short distance of the site. It is also close to a number of retail parks and shopping centres, including Liffey Valley.

