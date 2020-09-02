South Dublin residential development site seeking €2.95m

Agents JP & M Doyle are guiding a price of €2.95 million for a significant residential development opportunity in south Dublin.

Situated on the Whitechurch Road in Rathfarnham, the subject site comprises of a 1.35 acre (0.55 hectare) plot capable of accommodating a medium density housing or apartment scheme.

Under the terms of the 2016-2022 South Dublin Development Plan, the site is zoned “Objective RES”, The stated aim of this objective is to “protect and/or improve residential amenity”.

A feasibility study prepared by Brian Rowe Architects in advance of the site’s sale suggests the development, subject to planning permission, of 20 houses (19 four-bedroom units and one three-bedroom unit) or an apartment scheme of 38 units. A copy of this study is available from the selling agent on request.

The sale of the property is expected to attract strong interest from developers and investors involved in the delivery of residential accommodation in both the private rented sector and the traditional owner-occupier market.

Rathfarnham is an established and highly sought-after residential location. The area is well served by a full range of amenities including numerous primary and secondary schools, and a host of sporting clubs catering for GAA, rugby, football, hockey and golf, along with a wide selection of shops, bars and restaurants. Dundrum Town Centre, Butterfield and Nutgrove shopping centres are all located within close proximity to the subject site, as is Rathfarnham village.

The public parks of Rathfarnham Castle and St Enda’s are situated within a 10-minute walk of the site, while both Marlay Park and Bushy Park provide the area with hugely popular farmers’ markets.

In terms of its accessibility, Rathfarnham is located just a short drive from the M50 motorway. The area is also well served by numerous Dublin Bus routes providing regular and rapid access to the nearby suburbs of Dundrum and Sandyford, and Dublin city centre.