Redevelopment site in Cork city centre for sale at €6.5m

A landmark Cork city centre redevelopment site is on the market at €6.5 million through agent ERA Downey McCarthy.

The site, bounded by Morrison’s Quay, Fitton Street East, Catherine and Keeffe streets, represents an entire block and extends to 0.63 acres with good frontage to the river Lee. It includes Moore’s Hotel and 11 Morrison’s Quay, and is next to the College of Commerce and just off the South Mall, Cork’s prime business district.

Available in one lot, the site could suit any number of uses subject to planning permission. The agent suggests potential uses could include residential, office, leisure, educational, and institutional.

This quayside area of the city is due for improvement in the near future under plans being drawn up the council. Moore’s Hotel, which has been empty for some years, is the subject of an ongoing derelict sites file at the behest of Cork City Council.