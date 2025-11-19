Prime south Dublin site zoned for residential development guiding €6m

The subject site of Selandia and the Paddock and Willow House Afterschool on Newtownpark Avenue in Blackrock, Co Dublin, is located just 50m from the N11 QBC

Agent Vincent Finnegan is offering a high-profile residential site in the south Dublin suburb of Blackrock for sale by tender at a guide price of €6 million.

Located on Newtownpark Avenue and just 50 metres from the N11 quality bus corridor (QBC), the subject property, which extends to 0.65 hectares (1.6 acres), comprises two houses – Selandia and the Paddock – and an afterschool centre known as the Willow House Afterschool.

The subject site is zoned Objective A under the terms of the Dún Laoghaire Rathdown County Council Development Plan 2022-2028. This objective supports residential development and residential amenities.

A comprehensive planning appraisal of the site has been prepared by Hughes Planning and Development Consultants, and this provides specific advice on the prospect of securing planning permission for residential development, with an emphasis on apartment development. The report notes that a density of “up to 250 dwellings per hectare (162 units) could be considered where it [a planning proposal] meets the outlined development standards and safeguards the residential amenity of neighbouring properties”. It adds that “precedents in the area suggest a density closer to 165 dwellings per hectare (107 units) may be more in keeping with the established context”.

The report further notes that the development plan “expresses a preference for retrofit and reuse [of existing properties] in the first instance”. It adds, however, that “there is a planning gain associated with increasing residential density on this site, and this would form a key part of the justification for demolition” notwithstanding the council’s focus on climate action. Any proposal for demolition would need to be robustly justified from an engineering, energy and planning perspective, the report concludes.

The subject site is for sale by tender with the final date for receipt of tenders set for Friday, January 30th, 2026.