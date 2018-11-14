1766 Georgian on Merrion Square guiding €5m

D2 office building with more than 7,000sq ft earns €528,445 in short-term leases
12 Merrion Square, Dublin 2, has a net internal floor area of 672sq m (7,229sq ft) and nine car-parking spaces

12 Merrion Square, Dublin 2, has a net internal floor area of 672sq m (7,229sq ft) and nine car-parking spaces

 

One of the best maintained Georgian office buildings on the north side of Merrion Square in Dublin 2 goes for sale from today through Lisney at a guide price of €5 million.

The spectacular building at No 12 is larger than most of the adjoining houses, with a net internal floor area of 672sq m (7,229sq ft) and nine car-parking spaces to the rear. It is currently let by way of a number of short-term licence agreements at an annual rent of €528,445.

The house was built for Sir William Brownlow in 1766 and though modernised in recent years and fitted out with a passenger lift it still retains most of its attractive Georgian features.

Lynda Gordon of Lisney advises interested parties that “viewing is essential to truly appreciate the grandeur of number 12. The stunning entrance hall and intricate cornicing are particularly impressive.”

