Spar building on Upr Abbey St for €4.95m

Also: Belfast’s Boat and Limerick’s docklands
 

Estate agent Coldwell Banker Commercial is seeking €4.95 million for a Spar flagship store that is trading successfully at the exceptionally busy Upper Abbey Street beside the Jervis Shopping Centre in Dublin city centre. The building produces a rent of €392,575, which will show a net initial yield of 7.3 per cent.

Belfast Boat building for sale for £8.5m
The iconic and award-winning Boat office building in Belfast city centre is on the market at £8.5 million (€9.758 million) through agent McKibbin Commercial. The Boat is 14 storeys, with 10 floors of offices, eight luxury apartments and panoramic views over the city, river Lagan and Belfast Lough. Its tenants include the British Council, Bar Library Services and Mott McDonald.

Savills to advise on docklands regeneration
Shannon Foynes Port Company has appointed Savills to advise it on the regeneration prospects for the extensive grounds in the Limerick docklands. Under the SFPC Vision 2041 plan, the estate agency will be expected to produce a master plan for the 45.5-hectare grounds and advise on the development and reuse of obsolete buildings and land while maintaining the Ted Russell Dock as a viable working port.

Andrew Sherry of Savills said that by 2030 the number of people employed in port-related activities could be increased by 25 per cent.

