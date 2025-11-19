UPS western distribution hub at €5.95m offers buyer 6.8% net initial yield

The sale of a Galway logistics facility occupied and used by UPS as its main distribution hub for Ireland’s western region should see strong interest from both private and institutional investors. The Nightline Logistics Group facility at Deerpark Industrial Estate in Oranmore is being offered to the market by agent Harvey at a guide price of €5.95 million.

The subject property comprises a detached, purpose-built warehouse and office building of 5,229.7sq m (56,292sq ft). Developed in the year 2000 and refurbished earlier this year, the building has six dock levellers, a 47m-deep service yard to the rear and a clear internal height of 12m. Deerpark Industrial Estate is a well-established scheme and is located 2km from junction 19 on the M6 motorway and 11km from Galway city.

The property is let to Nightline Logistics Group Unlimited at a passing annual rent of €447,545. Should a sale proceed at the guide price, the new owner would be in line for a net initial yield of 6.8 per cent. The tenant has been in occupation of the building since 2013 and in June 2023, extended its commitment to the building for a further five-year term.

Nightline Logistics Group Unlimited is an Irish registered company, founded in 1992, and was acquired by US logistics giant UPS in 2017. This building is the main distribution hub for UPS in the western region of Ireland.

The most recent filed accounts for Nightline Logistics Group Unlimited, covering the 12-month period to the end of December 2024, show a turnover of €52.2 million and a net worth of €14.1 million. The NYSE Q2 2025 financial results for UPS report consolidated revenues of $21.2 billion and a net profit of $1.2 billion.

Siobhan Convery of Harvey said: “UPS has occupied this building since 2013 and its decision to extend the lease in 2023 is an endorsement of its commitment to the area. With a chronic undersupply of warehousing in the Galway market, this is an excellent opportunity to acquire a modern logistics facility just minutes from the M6 motorway at a fraction of its replacement cost”.