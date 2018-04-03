Office suites in Sandyford’s Q House renting for €22 per sq ft

Since acquiring Q House for a private investor for more than €9.5 million, Peter Flanagan of Knight Frank has been busy letting office suites in the block at Furze Road in Sandyford, Co Dublin. The overall investment will show an initial yield of 6.27 per cent.

Christopher Belton of Lisney handled the sale of the 2008 block, which has 21 office suites and a retail unit with a combined floor space of 3,168sq m (34,100sq ft) and 154 car parking spaces. Suites are rented at about €236 per sq m (€22/sq ft) while car spaces are available at €1,100 each.

Appointments and a promotion

Kenneth Rouse, managing director of BNP Paribas Real Estate Ireland, has announced three new appointments and a promotion of a staff member.

Damien McCaffrey has been named director investment; Bobby Lloyd has been appointed director land and development; and Jerry Corcoran has joined the company as divisional director building consultancy. Sarah Lynch has been promoted to the post of associate director in the property management division.

Left to right Damien McCaffrey, Bobby Lloyd, Sarah Lynch and Jerry Corcoran

D2 creche sells for €400,000

Agent QRE has secured €400,000 for a creche investment at Knockaree, Chapelizod, Dublin 20. The detached, purpose-built creche, built in 2000, is located in the busy village and produces an annual rent of €40,000. The lease runs for five years from September 2016.