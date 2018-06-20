Mac Group to create 50 jobs on foot of contracts worth €90 million

Newry-headquartered Mac Group is to create 50 jobs after winning new contracts across the UK and Ireland worth more than €90 million.

The privately-owned firm, which provides specialist construction, refurbishment and fit-out services, is currently involved in a 200-bed hotel project in Liverpool and developing 110,000sq ft of office space at the former IPC House on Shelbourne Road in Dublin.

The company’s chief executive, Paul McKenna, said it was boosting its 140-strong workforce because of the number of recent “greenfield and brownfield construction projects” it had won across the island and in the UK.

In particular, Mr McKenna said the Irish office market had been very buoyant for his firm.

“Dublin city centre continues to be an attractive location for many foreign direct investors and we’re seeing businesses upsizing into long-term lease properties.

“Our existing order book is extremely healthy with a secured pipeline of work for 2018-2019 which will help us to grow all aspects of the business, particularly in the UK fit-out and construction markets. We are well on track to achieving our forecast turnover of €185 million for 2018,” he added.