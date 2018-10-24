Fully-fitted Sandyford property within the Beacon Court development

Knight Frank is pleased to bring to the market, for sale by private treaty, Suite 34 The Mall, Beacon Court, Sandyford, Dublin 18. The fully-fitted property benefits from an excellent standard of fitout and extends to an approximate gross internal area of 305.27sq m (3,286sq ft) offering four secure basement-level car parking spaces.

The suite is well positioned within the Beacon Court development, a high-profile mixed-use development located just off junction 14 on the M50 on the Drummartin Link Road. The well-established scheme incorporates retail, office and medical uses.

Suite 34 is a self-contained, own-door office comprising of three floors of premium office space located over a ground-floor entrance lobby that links to the office floors above via an internal stairwell. The property offers modern third-generation office accommodation combining fully air-conditioned open-plan and cellular office space with tea-station facilities on all floors featuring glazed floor to ceiling elevations. The building benefits from an excellent fitout and includes a roof terrace, which provides a pleasant breakout area for staff.

Vacant possession

The property is being offered to the market for sale by private treaty with the benefit of vacant possession. With high demand for office and medical use within the scheme, Suite 34 is likely to appeal to a wide audience of owner-occupiers and investors alike.

Selling agents Knight Frank is guiding a price of €1,100,000 exclusive. For further information or to arrange a viewing, contact Tom Fahy or Niall Quane at +353 1 6342466 or email: tom.fahy@ie.knightfrank.com or Niall.Quane@ie.knightfrank.com