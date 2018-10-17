Mixed-use site for sore eyes all ready to go on Main Street in Bray

A ready-to-go site for a mixed-use development fronting Main Street in Bray, Co Wicklow, is on the market for €1.1 million through agent DNG.

The Anvil Stores premises, at 22-24 Main Street, extends to 0.247 acres and has planning permission for five townhouses, office space and a large retail unit.

The townhouses are three-bed units of 111.5-122.6sq m (1,200-1,320sq ft) with one car-parking space each and would make up to €500,000, according to the agent.

Planning permission allows for a shop of 207sq m (2,228sq ft) at ground floor level and a similar quantum of office space overhead.

Bray has been one of the fastest-growing towns in Dublin’s commuter belt with good transport links, via the M50 and Dart, to the city centre.