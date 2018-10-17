Office suite in high-end Sandyford scheme for €1.1m

A fully-fitted and vacant office suite in a high-end office scheme in Sandyford, Dublin 18, is guiding €1.1 million through Knight Frank.

Suite 34 in The Mall at Beacon Court extends to about 305sq m (3,286sq ft) and comes with four basement car-parking spaces. This own-door unit is spread over three floors above an impressive ground-floor entrance lobby.

Tea stations

The third-generation office space includes air-conditioning, open-plan and cellular space, and tea stations on all floors.

Beacon Court is a modern mixed-use scheme just off junction 14 of the M50 on the Drummartin Link Road. It includes retail, office and medical uses while the building’s fit-out includes a break-out roof terrace.