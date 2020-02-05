FLYEfit set to open at Jervis Shopping Centre

Well-known gym operator, FLYEfit, is set to become the first ever leisure tenant at Dublin city centre’s Jervis Shopping Centre when it opens in the coming weeks.

The lease agreement, which was brokered by Savills, will see FLYEfit occupying 1,680sq m (18,100sq ft) of space on the first floor and first floor upper levels, beside Golden Discs, which opened in December.

Jervis Shopping Centre has also announced the arrival of Ginzeng. The Asian eatery, which has restaurants throughout Ireland, will operate in a space extending to 111sq m (1,200 sq ft) in the centre’s food court.

With an annual footfall of 14.1 million, Jervis Shopping Centre has long been established as one of Dublin’s most successful retail schemes.

Busiest shopping street

Located on Mary Street, the centre is home to a wide range of stores offering fashion, leisure, technology as well as a growing selection of dining options.

Jervis Shopping Centre has enhanced its fashion and beauty offerings by securing the biggest JD Sports in Ireland and a new Superdrug. The scheme is also home to the biggest New Look store in Europe, Topshop, a brand-new Stradivarius, Best Menswear, Timberland and VANS.

Commenting on the recent letting activity at Jervis, Colleen Fox, senior surveyor at Savills said: “With its location on Ireland’s busiest shopping street, Jervis has retained exceptional visitor numbers. Coupled with this, the unique tenant mix included has ensured that it continues to attract top-quality tenants. This is evidenced by the most recent lettings to FLYEfit, Ginzeng and Golden Discs.”