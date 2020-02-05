Cherry Orchard portfolio for €1.95m could offer housing opportunity
Industrial units sit immediately adjacent to area already rezoned for residential use
The units in the portfolio are located at the entrance to Cherry Orchard Industrial Estate.
Agent Harvey is quoting a price of €1.95 million for a portfolio of three industrial units with potential for future residential development at Cherry Orchard Industrial Estate in Dublin 10.
Units 26, 42 and 43 are fully interlinked and extend to a total of 4,297sq m (46,253sq ft). Located on a high-profile site of 0.9 hectares (2.2 acres), the buildings require capital expenditure and represent a refurbishment opportunity for owner-occupiers and investors alike.
Under the terms of the South Dublin County Council Development Plan 2016-2022, the site is currently zoned Objective EE – “to provide for enterprise- and employment-related uses”. Under the same development plan, a significant portion of the estate was rezoned REGEN. This is a superior zoning objective that includes residential-led regeneration. The subject holding is immediately adjacent to an area which is already rezoned in this regard and therefore could well be a candidate for rezoning in the future.
Cherry Orchard Industrial Estate is a long-established scheme located in close proximity to the N4, the M50 motorway (junction 7) and Liffey Valley Shopping Centre.