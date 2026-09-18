US

US and Denmark have reached a deal in dispute over Greenland, Trump claims

US president sparked anger when he threatened to take control of Danish territory by force

Crowds in Nuuk, Greenland gather in January to protest Donald Trump's proposal to take over the island. Photograph: Juliette Pavy/New York Times
Crowds in Nuuk, Greenland gather in January to protest Donald Trump's proposal to take over the island. Photograph: Juliette Pavy/New York Times
Gram Slattery
Erin Banco
Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen
Stine Jacobsen
Fri Sept 18 2026 - 23:321 MIN READ

The United States, Denmark and Greenland have entered into an agreement that will see ​the US develop a significant military presence on the island, while prohibiting US adversaries from building their own bases there, Donald Trump said on ​Friday.

In a Truth Social post, the US president wrote that no US enemies ⁠would be able to make sensitive investments on ‌the island ‌without ​the approval of the United States and that the agreement had no expiry date.

“At my ⁠direction, we worked ​with representatives of Denmark and Greenland ​to guarantee that the United States will FOREVER have the ‌complete ability to do what ​is necessary in Greenland in order to secure and defend ⁠the security of Greenland, ⁠and the United ​States of America,” Trump wrote.

“Additionally, from now on, no U.S. adversary can EVER have a base in Greenland, have a military presence in Greenland, or make sensitive investments in Greenland, without our express written approval.”

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Earlier on Friday, Reuters exclusively reported that the US and Greenland ‌were closing in ⁠on a deal for the island that would result in an increased US military presence, but would stop ‌well short of Trump’s long-held dream of acquiring the island for the ​United States.

- Reuters

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2026

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