US and Denmark have reached a deal in dispute over Greenland, Trump claims

Crowds in Nuuk, Greenland gather in January to protest Donald Trump's proposal to take over the island. Photograph: Juliette Pavy/New York Times

The United States, Denmark and Greenland have entered into an agreement that will see ​the US develop a significant military presence on the island, while prohibiting US adversaries from building their own bases there, Donald Trump said on ​Friday.

In a Truth Social post, the US president wrote that no US enemies ⁠would be able to make sensitive investments on ‌the island ‌without ​the approval of the United States and that the agreement had no expiry date.

“At my ⁠direction, we worked ​with representatives of Denmark and Greenland ​to guarantee that the United States will FOREVER have the ‌complete ability to do what ​is necessary in Greenland in order to secure and defend ⁠the security of Greenland, ⁠and the United ​States of America,” Trump wrote.

“Additionally, from now on, no U.S. adversary can EVER have a base in Greenland, have a military presence in Greenland, or make sensitive investments in Greenland, without our express written approval.”

Earlier on Friday, Reuters exclusively reported that the US and Greenland ‌were closing in ⁠on a deal for the island that would result in an increased US military presence, but would stop ‌well short of Trump’s long-held dream of acquiring the island for the ​United States.

- Reuters

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