Dublin 8 industrial site with potential for over 400 homes guiding at €10m

An aerial views shows the Kylemore Way site's location near the Luas red line and Inchicore village in Dublin 8.

A range of developers, including the Land Development Agency (LDA), will likely be among the parties vying to secure ownership of a 1.17-hectare (2.9-acre) industrial site primed for regeneration as a residential scheme in Inchicore, Dublin 8. The holding is being offered to the market by agent CBRE at a guide price of €10 million on behalf of Mashup Group, the Irish investment group headed by Andy Byrne.

Located on the northern side of Kylemore Way and Jamestown Road, the site forms part of Phase 1 of the Kylemore Masterplan area. Adopted as a variation to the Dublin City Council Development Plan 2022 – 2028 earlier this year, the masterplan is also a part of the City Edge strategy, an initiative targeting the delivery of between 4,000 and 5,000 new residential units within the wider area.

The subject site has the capacity to accommodate at least 400 of those potential homes according to a feasibility study prepared in advance of its sale. The details of this proposed development will be made available by CBRE to prospective purchasers on request.

The property is divided into two parts by a laneway which is under the ownership of the Office of Public Works (OPW), and accessible from both Kylemore Way and Jamestown Road. The western section contains an existing industrial/warehouse building and a two-storey office. The eastern section is occupied by a dilapidated warehouse.

In terms of its accessibility and connectivity, the site occupies a strong location near Inchicore village (800m) and sits less than 500m from the Luas red-line stop at Blackhorse, and within a short drive of both the M50 motorway and N7.

Cliona Lenehan of CBRE’s development land division says: “Given its location ... We expect to see strong demand from a range of developers.”