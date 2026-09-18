Senior garda staff association rep given disciplinary notice for Irish Times quotes

In response to questions, the Garda said it 'does not comment on internal disciplinary matters'. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

A senior representative of the Garda Representative Association (GRA) has been served with a disciplinary notice over comments to The Irish Times about the health and welfare of its members following a significant incident last month.

The Dublin garda, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is a senior member of the GRA.

The Garda staff association told The Irish Times it was “shocked” and vowed to “rigorously defend” its representative following the disciplinary notice which was issued last week.

The force said it has “advised” the GRA that it must follow the Garda policy governing who may speak to the media on operational matters on “several occasions over the last number of years”.

It said the force “wrote to the GRA in relation to this and related matters” earlier this month.

Under the Garda Síochána Act, current and former gardaí are legally precluded from sharing information gained in the process of their duties “if the person knows the disclosure of that information is likely to have a harmful effect”.

It is understood Garda management referenced an article published by The Irish Times on August 14th and comments by the garda included in the article. Similar comments were carried in other newspapers.

“It is no understatement to say that we are shocked and disappointed that Garda management would come after one of our elected representatives in this manner,” said GRA general secretary Ronan Slevin.

“I cannot stress enough that the GRA will continue to vigorously defend the right of our senior elected representatives to comment publicly on the health, safety, rights and wellbeing of their members in An Garda Síochána.

“It’s quite incredulous in the aftermath of this week’s Full Disclosure documentary on RTÉ that GRA representatives are being effectively gagged and disciplined for doing exactly what they were elected to do, and that is to voice the concerns and challenges that we face in an incredibly dangerous and difficult working environment.”

In response to questions, the force said it “does not comment on internal disciplinary matters” but provided a “general statement”.

It added that it has a “clearly stated policy on who may speak to the media on operational matters” which applies to all members of the force.

“Garda management has on several occasions over the last number of years advised GRA management of this stipulation in the Garda code,” it said.

“Earlier this month, Garda senior management wrote to the GRA in relation to this and related matters.”

The force said it “respects the mandate” of the Garda staff associations, citing legislation which details that the associations may represent their members in matters “affecting their welfare and efficiency, including pay, pensions and conditions of service”.