Prime mixed-use investment off Grafton Street for €4m offers buyer 6.4%

The restaurant unit at 20 Suffolk Street is subleased to Suffolk Catering trading as Boeuf & Coq

Private investors looking for immediate rental income with reversionary potential in a strong location are expected to run the rule over the sale of 20 Suffolk Street. Located just off Grafton Street and in the heart of Dublin’s south city centre, the subject property is fully let to a strong tenant line-up and is being offered for sale by agent Savills at a guide price of €4 million.

The subject property comprises a midterrace three-storey over-basement building extending to a net internal area of 520sq m (5,597sq ft). The investment is generating overall rental income of €284,472 at present.

The ground floor and basement are leased to Custom Burger Ltd for a term of 25 years from September 17th, 2010 at a passing rent of €160,500 a year (exclusive).

The restaurant is currently subleased to Suffolk Catering trading as Boeuf & Coq until the expiration of the head lease.

The upper floors underwent an extensive programme of refurbishment and have own-door street access to Talence Ontology Dental, which holds a lease for a term of 10 years from August 2023 subject to an annual passing rent of €42,504. The lease provides for a tenant-break option in August 2028.

The remaining upper floors comprise three fully furnished one-bedroom apartments. All three units are dual-aspect and have south-facing outdoor terraces along with storage space. The apartments are generating total rental income of €78,468 a year.

Should a sale of the property proceed at the €4 million guide price, the purchaser would be in line for a net initial yield of 6.4 per cent based on the current rental income.

Number 20 Suffolk Street occupies a prime location just off Grafton Street and sits directly opposite leading retailer Avoca’s store and across the road from Ulster Bank’s former College Green premises, which recently secured planning permission for conversion to a boutique hotel.

Stephen McCarthy of Savills says: “This property is a best-in-class example of a prime mixed-use reversionary investment. The blend of user mix incorporating a flagship restaurant, an own-door office and three contemporary apartments is perfectly suited to its location next to Grafton Street and is always in demand by occupiers.”