Trump announces he will ban CNN and two other media outlets from White House

Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on Friday. Photograph: Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

US president Donald Trump said on Friday he is banning three major news outlets – CNN, MS Now and Politico – from the White House in his latest move to crack down on the independent press.

Trump wrote on Truth Social that he is banning the outlets for allegedly “reporting FAKE NEWS” ​in a move that is likely to be challenged as conflicting with the US constitution’s first amendment protections for free speech and a free ⁠press.

“Media Outlets shouldn’t be able to constantly write or report FICTION and LIES when they’re covering the President ‌of the ‌United ​States, the Trump Administration, or the United States of America,” Trump wrote. “Other Fake News Media Outlets to follow.”

CNN, MS Now, Politico and the National Press ⁠Club did not immediately respond to requests for ​comment. CNN’s team remains at the White House working as ​if it were a normal Friday afternoon, CNN reporter Brian Stelter said on air.

Trump has a long history of bickering ‌with members of the press corps and has ​stepped up his complaints during his second term in office. And he has repeatedly urged broadcasters to drop comedy ⁠or news programmes he dislikes or which ⁠have joked about or criticised him ​or his administration, calling on the Federal Communications Commission to strip disfavoured broadcast stations of their licences.

Since returning to the presidency in January 2025, Trump has openly badgered reporters, particularly from US television networks.

Last year, he also banned the Associated Press from the usual pool ‌of reporters that cover his ⁠movements because the news agency did not adopt Trump’s preferred name for the Gulf of Mexico, which Trump has instructed executive branch employees to refer to as the Gulf of America.

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US representative Frank ‌Pallone, the lead Democrat on the House of Representatives’ energy and commerce committee, called Trump’s action censorship.

“If Trump thinks banning media outlets from the ​White House will make his presidency seem less like a failure, he’s delusional,” Pallone ​said. – Reuters