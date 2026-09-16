South Dublin site with full planning permission for 75 apartments seeks €3.5m

Investors and developers involved in the delivery and operation of residential accommodation in Dublin’s thriving private rented sector will be interested in the opportunity presented by the sale of a brownfield site in Tallaght.

Located at the junction of Broomhill Road and Greenhills Road, the site, which extends to 0.46 hectares (1.13 acres), comes to the market with full planning permission from An Coimisiún Pleanála (ACP) for the development of 75 apartments and duplexes. The site is being offered for sale by agent Savills at a guide price of €3.5 million.

The subject site is zoned REGEN under the South Dublin County Development Plan 2022-2028 and sits within the wider City Edge regeneration area being promoted by both South Dublin County Council and Dublin City Council.

In February 2025, ACP granted planning permission to the current owner, the Atlantico Partnership, for the development of 75 apartments and duplex units across three blocks ranging in height from five to six storeys, together with 609sq m (6,555sq ft) of commercial space at ground-floor level, 33 surface car-parking spaces and 190 bicycle-parking spaces. The approved apartment scheme will comprise 37 one-bedroom units, 29 two-bedroom units and nine three-bedroom units.

The subject site is well connected by public transport and sits within walking distance of the Luas Red- Line stop at Tallaght and numerous Dublin Bus routes. The M50 motorway is also readily accessible, as are a range of amenities including the Square Shopping Centre, Belgard Retail Park, TUD’s Tallaght campus and Tallaght University Hospital.

Paul Nalty and Shane Gilbane of Savills say: “The Broomhill Road site offers buyers the opportunity to acquire a fully consented residential development site in a location undergoing significant regeneration and investment. The combination of planning certainty, strong public transport infrastructure and proximity to major employment and retail destinations will make this an attractive proposition for developers, investors and housebuilders alike.”