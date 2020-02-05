Historic Grand Canal mill has potential at €2m

The former Odlum’s flour mills outside Naas in Co Kildare is for sale through Lisney at a guide of €2 million.

Located along the Grand Canal Greenway at Osberstown, Leinster Mills comprises a group of buildings dating from 1790. The main section of the property was in use as a mill up until around 1990 and is in good condition for its age. It would, according to the agent, be suited to refurbishment and conversion to a wide range of uses.

There is over 30,000sq ft of existing buildings with attractive stone facades and timber beams. The main corn mill with 20,870sq ft rises to five storeys while a fully-refurbished three-storey annex contains superbly renovated offices of 6,286sq ft featuring cut stone and wooden beams supported by attractive wrought-iron uprights.

There are several additional buildings including a refurbished mews (in office use), various stables, outbuildings and courtyard sheds. The two main buildings have 77m of frontage to the Grand Canal where parking is provided opposite at the canal lock. The property is well-located with close proximity to the Millennium Park business campus just off the M7 motorway.

The Leinster Mills buildings and adjoining lands offer potential (subject to planning permission) for a wide variety of commercial, residential and tourism uses including offices, hotel, restaurant, pub, retail and residential accommodation. The property also offers scope for use as a corporate headquarters, distillery or brewery, sound recording/TV film studio or for a continuation of its previous industrial use.