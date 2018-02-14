New site for apartments in Dublin 15 on sale for €2.85m

Brady’s Castleknock Inn on old Navan Road to be redeveloped for 36 apartments
Agent Finnegan Menton is quoting €2.85 million for Brady’s Castleknock Inn, which is set to be redeveloped to accommodate 36 two- and three-bedroom apartments and penthouses.

A ready-to-go redevelopment site for 36 apartments in a cul de sac off the old Navan Road in Castleknock, Dublin 15, is expected to attract considerable interest among developers and investors when it goes on the market today.

Agent Finnegan Menton is quoting €2.85 million for Brady’s Castleknock Inn, a two-storey over-basement landmark bar that is set to be redeveloped to accommodate 36 two- and three-bedroom apartments and penthouses.

There will be basement parking for 69 car spaces and 50 bicycles as well as a number of storage units.

The 0.8-acre site is located along a cul de sac that ends at the Royal Canal beside the 12th Lock boutique hotel.

Site of Brady’s Castleknock Inn on the Navan Road in Dublin 15
The site is within 600m of Castleknock train station and 15-minute walks from Blanchardstown Shopping Centre, the Phoenix Park and the centre of Castleknock village.

Lawrence & Long Architects secured planning approval in 2017 for 41 apartments on the Brady site. This was reduced to 36 by An Bord Pleanála.

An increasing number of new apartment developments in the Dublin area are being acquired as long-term investments.

