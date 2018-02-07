Former Kenilworth Motors site in Harold’s Cross at more than €3.5m

A former car showrooms in Dublin 6W with obvious redevelopment potential is on the market through Savills at more than €3.5 million.

Kenilworth Motors, a well-known Opel dealership of long standing, occupied the 0.54-acre site in Harold’s Cross until recently. The land is zoned residential and has some 40m of frontage to Harold’s Cross Road. There is also access from Laundry Lane to the north.

The vacant former car showrooms occupies a portion of the grounds which are about 3km from St Stephen’s Green and close to Rathgar and Terenure villages. A Dublin Bus route connects the area to the city centre.

This is a sought-after residential location and the site should generate plenty on interest from housebuilders. A feasibility study by BKD Architects suggests it could accommodate a student accommodation scheme of about 120 bed spaces.

Recent developments in the area include Archtree’s scheme at Mount Tallant Avenue and Cairn Homes’s Marianella.