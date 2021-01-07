“If I was running a business now, I would be thinking there’s a probability I’ll be closed until the end of March,” Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said on Wednesday as further restrictions were announced in an effort to contain the spread of Covid-19. With non-essential retail closed, click-and-collect services cancelled, non-essential construction forbidden and the hospitality sector shuttered with no firm reopening date in sight, small and medium sized businesses are facing a grim start to 2021.

If you are running a business, The Irish Times would like to hear from you. How is your business coping? Do you think it will be able to survive these restrictions in the coming weeks or months? What impact is it having on your company’s finances, your own income, you personally, and your staff? Are the Government supports on offer enough? What measures will you be taking to try to ensure your business remains trading? Do you have suggestions for other businesses? What message would you like to send to customers?

You can share your experiences and views using this form.

Business owners: How is your business coping? Share your views

Please attach a photograph of you (and/or a photograph linked to your business) if you have one, and website/phone details if you are continuing to trade online.

Don’t forget to tell us a little about the business too - who owns it, how long it has been in operation, how many staff you employ, who your customers are, etc.

A selection of responses will be published in The Irish Times.

If you are reading this on The Irish Times app, click here to access the form.

Thank you.