Soccer

Pavel Sulc and Patrik Schick named in Czech squad for World Cup playoff against Republic of Ireland

Heimir Hallgrímsson to name his squad on Thursday

Lyon's Pavel Sulc has been included in the Czech Republic's 25-man squad for next week's World Cup playoff in Prague. Photograph: Olivier Chassignole/AFP via Getty Images
Lyon's Pavel Sulc has been included in the Czech Republic's 25-man squad for next week's World Cup playoff in Prague. Photograph: Olivier Chassignole/AFP via Getty Images
Tue Mar 17 2026 - 17:522 MIN READ

Lyon’s Pavel Sulc has been named in the Czech Republic’s squad for the upcoming World Cup playoff against the Republic of Ireland.

Czech Republic manager Miroslav Koubek has also included Bayer Leverkusen’s Patrik Schick in the 25-man squad named on Tuesday.

The 30-year-old striker’s availability for the game in Prague on March 26th (kick-off 7.45pm Irish time) looked uncertain after he missed Leverkusen’s game against Hamburg in the Bundesliga earlier this month due to injury.

However, Schick returned for his club’s 1-1 draw against Bayern Munich at the weekend and is set to feature in their Champions League second-leg clash against Arsenal on Tuesday night.

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Sulc had also been an injury doubt for Koubek’s side after picking up a hamstring injury last month.

West Ham’s Tomas Soucek and Ladislav Krejci of Wolves are also included in the squad.

The winner of next week’s game in Prague will then face the winner of Denmark v North Macedonia on March 31st, when a World Cup spot will be on offer.

Should Ireland beat the Czechs, they will play the fixture against Denmark/North Macedonia at the Aviva Stadium.

Republic of Ireland manager Heimir Hallgrímsson will name his squad on Thursday.

Czech Republic squad

Goalkeepers: Lukas Hornícek (Braga), Martin Jedlicka (Baník), Matej Kovar (PSV).

Defenders: Vladimir Coufal (Hoffenheim), Tomas Holes (Slavia), Robin Hranac (Hoffenheim), Stepan Chaloupek (Slavia), David Jurasek (Slavia), Ladislav Krejci (Wolves), Martin Vitik (Bologna), Jaroslav Zeleny (Sparta).

Midfielders: Pavel Bucha (Cincinnati), Lukas Cerv (Plzen), Vladimir Darida (Hradec Králové), Adam Karabec (Lyon), Tomas Ladra (Plzen), Lukas Provod (Slavia), Michal Sadílek (Slavia), Tomas Soucek (West Ham), Pavel Sulc (Lyon), Denis Visinsky (Plzen).

Forwards: Tomas Chory (Slavia), Mojmír Chytil (Slavia), Jan Kliment (Olomouc), Patrik Schick (Leverkusen).

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