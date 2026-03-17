West Dublin housing scheme set to begin

South Dublin County Council has granted a three-year extension to the €200m residential project at Tubber Lane, Adamstown. Photograph: Getty Images

Construction of more than 450 homes in west Dublin is set to begin after the developer behind the scheme secured an extension of its planning permission under emergency legislation introduced last year to boost housing supply.

South Dublin County Council has granted Hugh McGreevy & Sons Ltd a three-year extension to its €200 million residential project at Tubber Lane, Adamstown. The original five‑year permission, approved in October 2022, was due to expire with the scheme still not started.

In a submission to the council, planning consultants Tom Phillips + Associates said the project had stalled amid “unprecedented increases in construction costs” in recent years, which they said had delayed financing for large numbers of homes across Dublin.

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Senior Planner at Tom Phillips + Associates Hugh Kelly said the company was now availing of emergency provisions introduced by the Government last August via section 42 (1A) of the Planning and Development Act, which enables a planning permission extension of up to three years for uncommenced permissions with less than two years of the leave remaining.

Kelly said that “this legislation has been specifically introduced to support large-scale housing development projects essential to addressing Ireland’s housing shortage, such as the subject permission’s development.

“Ireland continues to face a severe housing crisis, with demand for homes far exceeding supply for over a decade and during this period, the applicant has been a key contributor to housing delivery in Adamstown and the wider south Dublin area.”

He added that granting this extension would enable construction to begin in 2026.

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The proposed extension aligns with the intent of section 42 (1A) Planning and Development Act provision and the broader public interest and should be approved, said Kelly.

He said the emergency legislation states that councils “shall” grant planning extensions where various criteria are met by the schemes.

Kelly said that the planning extension would “provide the certainty required to secure financing, commence construction as planned and ultimately safeguard the completion of the project”.