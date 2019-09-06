Business Journalists Association of Ireland launches 19th annual quiz

Calling all corporates: the Business Journalists Association of Ireland (BJAI) on Friday launches the 19th annual Corporate Challenge quiz, in aid of Dublin Simon Community, and in association with An Post.

The event will take place in Dublin on Wednesday, 25th September at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Golden Lane. RTÉ’s Bryan Dobson will return as quizmaster, while director of the Centre for Corporate Governance at UCD, Niamh Brennan will adjudicate on the night.

An Post and DAA are the 2019 sponsors. The Reputations Agency is donating event management, public relations and sponsorship services for the seventh consecutive year.

The Corporate Challenge is open to all companies interested in helping to raise funds for the Dublin Simon Community.