Samsung to launch remodelled Galaxy Fold

Samsung on Thursday said its first foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Fold, will be available in South Korea from September 6th with fifth-generation (5G) mobile connectivity.

The world’s largest smartphone company said the device would be priced at 2.398 million won (€1,814). It will go on sale in Britain, France and Germany in less than two weeks, with a US release also planned.

The highly anticipated handset was originally due to hit the US market in April but the launch was delayed by screen defects detected in samples.

The remodelled version of the Galaxy Fold, which opens like a book to reveal a 7.3-inch infinity display, now has the screen’s protective layer tucked under the bezel at its edge.

There are protective caps at the end of the hinges and, when the device is closed, there is a smaller gap between the hinge and the body of the phone to keep out dust, Samsung’s European sales chief Mark Notton said at the IFA tech fair in Berlin.

Saturated market

Samsung has promised to usher in a new age of foldables as part of its effort to showcase innovation in a saturated smartphone market.

The device’s main screen can show up to three apps simultaneously, allowing a user to multitask. When it is closed the display is replicated on an external screen – a feature known as app continuity.

Samsung is launching 5G versions of the Galaxy Fold in Britain and Germany, where operators are starting to roll out the superfast networks in some cities. An LTE version will be offered in France.

The company announced in July it would be ready to sell the Galaxy Fold in September after making changes including strengthening the hinges, which early reviewers had found to be problematic. – Reuters