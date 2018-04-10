Bunsen on fire as it is named one of the fastest growing companies

Eight Irish companies have been included on a list of Europe’s fastest growing firms with Maximum Media and AspiraCon both appearing for the second year in succession.

On Tuesday, the Financial Times published its FT1000, which lists the 1,000 companies in Europe that have achieved the highest percentage growth in revenues between 2013 and 2016.

Bolus Restaurants, the chain behind the much-loved Bunsen Burgers is the highest-ranked Irish company, coming in 83rd place overall.

Bunsen was founded by chef Tom Gleeson in 2013 and opened its first restaurant on Wexford Street in Dublin. The company now has four restaurants in the capital and it also recently opened in Cork and Belfast.

The company, which employs more than 60 people, saw revenues rise grew at a compound annual rate (CAGR) 143.8 per cent between 2013 and 2016 to €5.28 million.

Voxpro, the Cork-based business process outsourcing firm that was acquired by Telus International for a reported €150 million last year, was ranked in 495th place. Established by Dan and Linda Kiely in 2002, the company has grown fivefold over the past few years, fuelled by growth in its partners, which include Nest, Google and Airbnb. The firm, which employs about 1,700 people saw revenues rise 327 per cent between 2013 and 2016 to €60.6 million.

Maximum Media, the company behind the websites Joe.ie, Her.ie, HerFamily.ie and SportsJoe.ie. came in 501st place. Founded by Niall McGarry in 2010, it makes most of its money from branded content, sometimes known as native advertising.

The publisher, which employs 159 people across Ireland and the UK, recently said it expected to close off its last financial year with record revenues of just under the €8 million mark for its Irish business and a net profit of about €1.7 million.

“We are immensely proud to be on the list for a second year in a year. It shows the level and pace of growth we’ve achieved in the last few years. To be on a list that ranks all of the 30 million plus registered business in Europe and in the top 1,000 of that group is an incredible achievement from our team,” said Mr McGarry.

Irish IT consulting and managed-services firm Arkphire, which recently forecast revenue of €100 million for 2018, also makes the list, coming in at number 532 on the list. Founded in 2011, the company employs 48 peopel. It experienced revenue growth of 304 per cent between 2013 and 2016 with turnover jumping 41 per cent last year.

Dublin-based insurer Quote Devil (765), IT company AspiraCon (835), mobile payments firm Ding (964), and translation and localisation firm Solten Business International (973) are also included in the latest rankings.

Technology remains the best represented sector overall with 155 companies, with a food delivery company topping the list for the second year in a row as UK-based Deliveroo took the place of Germany’s HelloFresh.

With Brexit approaching, London again heads the list of cities playing host to these companies, with 74 of Europe’s fastest-growing businesses, beating Paris with 62 and Milan’s 25.