AI firm LiveTiles to create 50 jobs at new Sligo centre

Software firm LiveTiles is to set up an innovation centre in Sligo to support the development of its design and artificial intelligence products, creating 50 jobs.

The company, which is headquartered in New York, offers no code, “drag and drop” technology that allows business users to create easily adoptable dashboards, portals or corporate intranets that can be customised with artificial intelligence and analytics features.

The new roles include AI developers, marketing, management, presales and a new product solutions team that will help create industry-specific digital platforms that incorporate AI.

Chief executive Karl Redenbach said it was a “wonderful opportunity”. “There is an up-and-coming technology scene here, and we look forward to working with technology businesses, universities and Microsoft in Ireland to expand our AI agenda,” he said.

The announcement was welcomed by Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation Heather Humphreys, saying it was a vote of confidence in Sligo and the North West region.

Founded in 2014 in Australia, LiveTiles now has a customer list that includes PepsiCo and the US Department of Defence.

The new centre in Sligo is being supported by IDA Ireland. Chief executive of the organisation Martin Shanahan said it was exciting news that part of the work in Sligo would be in creating industry specific digital environments that use AI. “Attracting investment to regional locations is a key focus for us and the arrival of LiveTiles, creating 50 jobs in the first instance, will be of significant benefit to Sligo and the North West Region,” he said.