Profits at Shane Lowry firm jump

Shane Lowry celebrates a birdie during The Skins Game in Florida on Friday. Profits at his SFL Marketing jumped to €5.3m last year. Photograph: Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Accumulated profits at the royalties firm owned by golfer Shane Lowry surged to €19.7 million in 2024.

New accounts filed by the Co Offaly man’s SFL Marketing Ltd show that the firm recorded profits after tax of €5.3 million for 2024. That is 31 per cent ahead of 2023.

The 2019 Open winner was 22 years old when he set up the royalties firm in March 2010, a year after he won the Irish Open as an amateur.

Lowry set up the company to carry on the business of promoting, marketing and development of trademarks and royalties. It recorded profits of €145,693 in its first year and has flourished since in keeping with Lowry’s career on the golf course.

The new accounts show that cash funds at the company last year increased marginally from €5.24 million to €5.28 million, while the value of the company’s financial assets almost doubled from €6.1 million to €11.3 million.

The financial assets also included an investment property which had a book value of €5.17 million at the end of last year.

In September at the Bethpage Black course on Long Island, Lowry holed his putt on the 18th green on the final day of singles to help Europe retain the Ryder Cup in dramatic circumstances.

Earlier this year, Lowry set up his own management company after a 15-year long association with Horizon Sports Management.

The golfer’s website lists his commercial partners as Bank of Ireland, Teneo, Mastercard, Jameson, Srixon, Amgen and BMW.

He has also partnered with publican Alan Clancy, to open a bar, restaurant and café, the Old Warehouse in Tullamore, Co Offaly.

Accounts for that business filed by Emante Ltd show that it recorded post tax profits of €49,889 for 2024.

The firm employs 47 and staff costs last year totalled €1 million. Lowry’s SFL Marketing has a 40 per cent share in the pub firm.

Across his career on the European DP Tour, Lowry has recorded six DP World wins and amassed €23.87 million in career earnings.

In 2015, Lowry joined the PGA in the US and his career winnings on that tour total $30.3 million.