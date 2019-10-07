Irish customer contact centre operator Eishtec acquired by Infosys BPM

Waterford-based customer contact centre operator Eishtec has been bought by Infosys BPM for an undisclosed sum.

The company, which employs 1,400 people, told staff of the move on Monday. In a statement, Eishtec said the merger would provide an opportunity for growth, with Eishtec and Infosys BPM already sharing some key clients.

Eishtec, which was established in 2011, specialises in providing services to the telecoms, social media, healthcare, edtech and fintech sectors. It has offices in Waterford, Wexford, Clonmel, and Craigavon in Northern Ireland. Infosys offers consulting, technology and next-generation services, working with clients in 46 countries.

“The entire Eishtec team is excited for the new chapter in the company’s journey. The company’s owners have been working with a leading business process outsourcing company over the last few months and have made the strategic decision to transition the business to be part of Infosys BPM,” said chief executive Heather Reynolds.

“Eishtec is committed to our employees who have played a critical and integral role in helping us to attain our position as one of Ireland’s leading customer service providers. We believe the decision to transfer the business to Infosys is in the best interests of those employees and the wider organisation.”

Under the deal, the current management team at Eishtec will remain in place, with Ms Reynolds also remaining with the company. Employees are expected to transfer with the business.

“We are very excited to welcome the Eishtec employees who will help us further enrich our customer experience services. We look forward to helping them enhance their professional careers within Infosys, a global leader in consulting, technology and business process management services,” said Anantha Radhakrishnan, chief executive of Infosys BPM.