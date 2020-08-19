Boomtime for Lidl, DAA rosters row, and protecting remote workers

Lockdown was boomtime for grocers, but JP Scally, the 38-year-old Westmeath man who is Lidl’s chief executive and chairman in Ireland, is happy to see the back of it, as it was “too busy at times”. He talks to Mark Paul about how turnover for the supermarket chain in Ireland is now “in excess” of €2 billion, opening in-store post offices, and prepping to make the most of the impending recession.A row over rosters has stalled State company DAA’s efforts to reach a deal on work practice changes with about 800 Dublin Airport security staff, who claim the proposal will lead to unpredictable hours and pay for some workers. Barry O’Halloran has the story.

As the Government advises businesses to revert to working from home until September 13th, the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development has warned that employment laws in Ireland are not fit for purpose in an era in which remote working is becoming the norm, writes Charlie Taylor.

He also reports on new figures from the Central Statistics Office which show that two-thirds of Irish businesses are concerned about another lockdown.

After missing four payment deadlines, taxi app Free Now has finally paid its drivers in Ireland. Mark Paul reports.

A new report from Irish Institutional Property claims the State will need to build 47,000 new homes each year for at least five years to meet demand. But do such claims best serve the State, or the property industry? Eoin Burke-Kennedy ponders this question in his column today.