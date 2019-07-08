Restaurant Patrick Guilbaud serves up a record-breaking year

Restaurateur Patrick Guilbaud said that his Michelin starred restaurant last year enjoyed its best ever year as it recorded profits of over €520,000.

Mr Guilbaud was commenting on accounts filed by his restaurant firm, Becklock, showing that post-tax profits for Restaurant Patrick Guilbaud increased by 34 per cent to €524,952 in the 12 months to the end of August last.

“We had our most successful year ever last year. Business is going very well this year and we are hoping that this year will be as good as last year, ” Mr Guilbaud said.

The restaurant has enjoyed five consecutive record-breaking years.

“Business goes up every year – we are very lucky,” he said.

“The challenge is always there to keep our high standards - ‘don’t look back, always look forward’,.”

The restaurant – housed in the Merrion Hotel in Dublin – secured its second Michelin star in 1996 and has retained it since.

In the restaurant’s revamped kitchen, 14 chefs, led by Guillaume Lebrun, cook and prepare the food for the diners seated at the 21-table restaurant.

Accumulated profits at Becklock last year increased from €1.165 million to €1.69 million last year.

The firm’s cash pile increased by €239,419 to €1.17 million.

Mr Guilbaud sad that that around 60 per cent of customers over the summer months are from overseas with 40 per cent Irish.

“A few years ago, that was the opposite. We are also seeing much younger people coming into the restaurant for special occasions,” he said.

Patrons who opt for the restaurant’s evening eight-course meal can pay €205 per head, or can pay €156 for a four-course meal while a two course lunch costs a more affordable €52 per head or €62 for three courses.

The restaurant has around 40 staff and costs last year increased from €1.34 million to €1.43 million. Directors’ pay totalled €488,338 made up of emoluments of €383,530 and pension contributions of €104,808.