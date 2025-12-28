Irish supermarkets SuperValu and Centra to cut the price of own brand butter

The Musgrave Group has announced cuts of up to 15 per cent on their SuperValu and Centra own brand butter ranges in stores nationwide from Sunday.

The grocery, retail and wholesale company say that the reductions will deliver savings of up to €0.60 per pack on own-brand Irish creamery butter products, including salted and unsalted options in both 227g and 454g pack sizes.

This will see all SuperValu and Centra 454g own-brand butter products reduce from €3.99 to €3.39, while all 227g own-brand butter products will reduce from €2.39 to €2.09.

The group adds that they understand the “ongoing cost pressures” facing households and remain focused on delivering value for their customers.

“We continue to invest heavily in our own-brand range to ensure shoppers can access great quality products at the best possible prices.”

The 454g pack of Dunnes Stores Irish creamery butter currently has a price of €3.99 whilst its 227g own brand butter costs €2.39. 454g of Tesco butter is on sale at a price of €3.99 with its 227G pack also retailing for €2.39.

Meanwhile, Switcher.ie’s latest Cost of Christmas in Ireland study shows that a typical family of four spent €1,792 on Christmas 2025 – up €67.90 compared to last year’s €1,724.

Irish households would have spent 13 per cent more when shopping for Christmas food this year, as the average bill rose to €96.20.

Commercial director of Switcher.ie Eoin Clarke said that for many households, Christmas is already the most expensive time of the year with their latest figures showing that it’s getting even pricier.

“Food remains one of the biggest festive costs, and one of the areas where prices have risen most sharply.”

