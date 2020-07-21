Parties interested in Aryzta may afford McGann graceful exit

Cantillon: Grandee chairman will step down if deal not struck by mid-September meeting

Turning around the company’s North American business is behind schedule, with Covid-19 posing major challenges.

Turning around the company’s North American business is behind schedule, with Covid-19 posing major challenges.

 

Irish business grandee Gary McGann admitted in early 2019, a little year into the job as chairman of the Aryzta, that he may not have taken on the job had he known how much trouble the Swiss-Irish baked goods group was in when he was approached to take on the task.

But it’s clear now that McGann, a former chief executive of Aer Lingus and Smurfit Kappa Group, is determined to exit Aryzta on his own terms.

McGann, who turns 70 next month, and Kevin Toland, the chief executive he brought in to steady Aryzta after years of roll-up dealmaking under previous management gave way to a series of profit warnings and negative earnings, were quick to roll up their sleeves.

Cost-cutting programme

They have overseen almost €400 million worth of asset sales, reduced net debt, pursued a cost-cutting programme designed to deliver €200 million of savings in the three years to July 2021, and raised €800 million in a share sale in late 2018 – albeit possibly a year too late.

However, one of their main targets – turning around the company’s North American business – had fallen behind schedule. And the fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic threw up greater challenges.

With a group of activist shareholders, including Zurich-based Veraison Capital and Cobas Asset Management, cropping up in recent months agitating for further asset sales and manoeuvring for the ouster of McGann and some other board members, it was looking increasingly difficult for the Irish businessman to emerge unscathed from a showdown at an extraordinary general meeting on the matter.

Good grace

News on Monday that Aryzta has received approaches from a number of unsolicited parties interested in taking over the group offers McGann the chance to extract himself with good grace. He’s announced that he will step down if a deal has not been struck by the meeting, scheduled for September 16th.

Still, with the company currently trading at a little over €500 million, it’s difficult to see shareholders who backed the share sale in 2018 getting that money back – let alone what they committed before that again.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.