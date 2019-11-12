Dylan McGrath restaurants post €136,482 in profits

Two Dublin restaurants operated by chef Dylan McGrath enjoyed combined profits of €136,482 last year.

Accounts show that McGrath’s Fade Street Social recorded post tax profits of €82,160 last year.

McGrath operates the nearby Rustic Stone on Dublin’s South Great George’s Street and separate accounts lodged by the two outlets holding company, Prime Steak Ltd, show that profits declined from €65,900 to €54,322 last year.

McGrath’s success has resulted in the two companies employing a total of 179 people at the end of December last.

The chef has expanded his business with the opening of the 85-seater venue Shelbourne Social in Ballsbridge with his business partner Vincent Melinn, who is also involved in Fade Street Social and Rustic Stone ventures.

Numbers employed at Fade Street Social increased from 106 to 111 last year but they fell from 70 to 68 at Rustic Stone.