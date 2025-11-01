Four children and adult evacuated after fireworks thrown in IPAS centre

A fire broke out at a building housing international protection applicants on George's Street, Drogheda, on Friday night. Photograph: Patrick Logue

A suspected arson attack on a centre housing asylum seekers in Drogheda, Co Louth on Friday night led to a “terrifying ordeal” for residents who were subsequently evacuated.

Four children and an adult had to be rescued from the top floor of the building on George’s Street shortly after 8pm.

They were taken to hospital to be medically assessed.

The local fire brigade attended at the scene and remained on-site for two hours.

Minister for Justice Jim O’Callaghan has condemned those responsible.

Gardaí said in a statement that the residents were taken to to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda for treatment for non life-threatening injuries.

It is understood that a further 23 people, including three children under the age of 10, had to leave the building following the incident. They were placed in alternative accommodation overnight.

In a statement, Mr O’Callaghan said fireworks were thrown in to the building causing a fire and putting lives at risk.

“This was a terrifying ordeal for the women and children living there, a number of whom were taken to hospital. Alternative accommodation is now being sourced for the residents affected,” he said on Saturday.

“A full Garda investigation into this arson attack is under way. There will be serious consequences for those responsible.”

Drogheda based Labour county councillor Pio Smith condemned the attack. He said the people of Drogheda immediately offered help and support to those impacted by the fire.

“We have had offers this morning from people who own Bed and Breakfasts saying, ‘we have two beds, we have three beds, we have a family room if they need it’,” he said.

“It is a horrible thing to happen. To think we could of had 28 people dead last night. At least 10 of them are children.

“I think this centre has been in operation for about a year and a half. A really old period style house was renovated and behind that there was apartments built. Thankfully, the fire service got there really quickly.

“We are talking about people who have come from parts of the world where they have suffered some kind of trauma. To be experiencing what they did last night adds to the suffering they had had.”

In a statement on social media, Mayor of Drogheda Cllr Michelle Hall asked people to pause and check facts before sharing posts about the Ipas centre.

“So many pages out there are spreading fear, rumours, and half-truths that only divide our communities,” she said.

“The people living in Ipas centres are human beings – families, parents, children – seeking safety and a better life.

“Let’s not give attention to content that fuels hate or misinformation. Instead, let’s choose empathy, truth, and solidarity.

“If you’re unsure about something you see online, check reliable sources before sharing.”

Gardaí said they were alerted by the fire service at around 8.15pm and subsequently extinguished the blaze.

“The scene has been held for a technical examination, the results of which will guide the Garda investigation,” a statement said.