Character letters written for Terence Crosbie from nurses, teachers and firefighters during rape trial

Dublin firefighter Terence Crosbie has been sentenced to at least seven years for rape in Boston. Photograph: Susan Zalkind

Nurses, teachers, firefighters and members of religious congregations were among the 80 people who wrote character letters for convicted rapist and Dublin firefighter Terence Crosbie.

Crosbie (39) was sentenced on Thursday to at least seven years in prison for raping a 29-year-old woman in a Boston hotel room in March 2024.

At the sentencing hearing on Thursday, the judge said he had committed an act of “extraordinary sexual violence”.

Eight fire brigade members wrote character letters which were submitted to the Boston court after his conviction and before his sentencing hearing.

One fellow firefighter, Alan Byrne from Dunboyne, Co Meath, wrote that the “situation that Terry is involved in” was “not consistent with the person I know as a loyal friend and trusted colleague”.

“I dare say that if things were different Terry would have been in line for promotion as an officer at this stage in his career.”

Similar sentiments were expressed by seven other firefighters who worked with him.

Dublin City Council, which manages Dublin Fire Brigade, said it would not be commenting on the case or Crosbie’s employment status.

It also said it would not be commenting on the character letters written by several members of the fire brigade.

Primary schoolteacher Brian O’Toole wrote a letter saying he found it “utterly inconceivable that Terrence has been involved in this crime against the person as has been claimed”.

Mr O’Toole, who said he taught Crosbie at Gaelscoil Choláiste Mhuire on Parnell Square in Dublin, wrote in his letter that “it would indeed shock me to my core that such an allegation that faces Terrence would go unchallenged” because he would “NEVER [sic] in all his life hurt a person”.

Three nurses also wrote character letters, with one, Eileen Collins, from Beaumont, Dublin 9, saying the behaviour behind his conviction was “completely out of character for the person I have come to know over the years”.

Members of religious congregations also wrote character letters for Crosbie, including Br Richard Hendrick, a Capuchin Franciscan friar who previously garnered media attention for a poem he wrote during the first Covid-19 lockdown.

“I am writing this out of concern for the effect that the events of the past year have had on the health and wellbeing of the Crosbie family,” he said.

“As neighbours of ours I can attest to the integrity of Mr Crosbie’s parents and the high regard with which they are held in the locale.

“This past year has had a significant and devastating effect on them both and I hope that their wellbeing may be taken into account going forward.”