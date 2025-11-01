Ireland v New Zealand: What time and TV channel is it on today?

Jimmy O'Brien and Jack Crowley during an Ireland training session in Chicago ahead of the game against the All Blacks. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

Who is playing, when and where?

Ireland are playing New Zealand at Soldier Field in Chicago in the first of the autumn internationals that also sees them play Japan, Australia and South Africa this month. It kicks off at 8.10pm on Saturday night.

How can I watch?

You can watch it on Virgin Media One on terrestrial TV, where coverage begins at 7pm, or you can watch it on TNT Sports 2 if you prefer, where coverage starts at 7.45pm. Or you can follow live updates with us on The Irish Times website.

What is the significance of the venue?

The game has been billed as “The Rematch” as nine years ago, Ireland beat the All Blacks for the first time, 40-29, at the 62,500-capacity stadium. It is the home of the Chicago Bears in the NFL and Chicago Fire in the MLS. It is the oldest stadium in the NFL, having opened in 1924.

Ireland ended a 111-year wait for a victory in 2016, and 28 straight defeats. Since that game, it has been much closer, with Ireland winning four out of their last nine matches against New Zealand, although losing the two biggest ones in that time, the 2019 and 2023 Rugby World Cup quarter-finals.

Ireland's Billy Holland, Donnacha Ryan, Simon Zebo, Conor Murray and CJ Stander celebrate winning. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

What has the form been like for both teams, and what is at stake?

Ireland had a large contingent on the successful Lions tour of Australia, including the head coach Andy Farrell, while those who did not make it played for an Ireland team coached by Paul O’Connell, who comfortably beat Georgia and Portugal. Before that, you have to go back to the Six Nations for competitive Irish matches, where Ireland finished third behind England and France.

Can Ireland upset the odds against New Zealand? Listen | 22:39

New Zealand, meanwhile, have played nine matches since the summer, easily beating a weakened French touring side in July, before finishing second in the Rugby Championship with four wins and two defeats, soured by a record 43-10 defeat to South Africa.

The upcoming internationals are important for the rugby world rankings as it is the last chance to get points before the seeding for the 2027 Rugby World Cup. Ireland are currently third and would like to be in the top four for top seeding, with France and England lurking in fourth and fifth. A couple of defeats in the autumn internationals here could be detrimental a few years down the line.

What is the team news?

Stuart McCloskey has been selected to start at centre for Ireland ahead of Bundee Aki, a reward for his form for Ulster this season. Jack Crowley has been chosen in the battle of the outhalves over Sam Prendergast, hard to argue given his form for Munster, while the recently injured Caelan Doris starts on the bench. Dan Sheehan captains the side.

Beauden Barrett returns from a shoulder injury to start at outhalf for the All Blacks, and Caleb Clarke returns from his ankle injury to on the left wing.

Ireland team to play New Zealand:

Jamie Osborne; Tommy O’Brien, Garry Ringrose, Stuart McCloskey, James Lowe; Jack Crowley, Jamison Gibson-Park; Andrew Porter, Dan Sheehan (capt), Tadhg Furlong; James Ryan, Tadhg Beirne; Ryan Baird, Josh van der Flier, Jack Conan.

Replacements: Rónan Kelleher, Paddy McCarthy, Finlay Bealham, Iain Henderson, Caelan Doris, Craig Casey, Sam Prendergast, Bundee Aki.

New Zealand team to play Ireland:

Will Jordan; Leroy Carter, Quinn Tupaea, Jordie Barrett, Caleb Clarke; Beauden Barrett, Cam Roigard; Ethan De Groot, Codie Taylor, Fletcher Newell; Scott Barrett, Fabian Holland; Simon Parker, Ardie Savea, Peter Lakai. Replacements: Samisoni Taukei’aho, Tamaiti Williams, Pasilio Tosi, Josh Lord, Wallace Sititi, Cortez Ratima, Leicester Fainga’anuku, Damian McKenzie.