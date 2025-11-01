Wet Saturday weather forecast to continue into early next week

Saturday will see showers become more frequent in the afternoon and spread towards the east of the country. Photograph: PA

Unsettled and mixed conditions are set to continue into next week, Met Éireann has said, with heavy showers and a chance of hail forecast for Saturday.

Although set to have a bright and mostly dry start, Saturday will see showers, initially confined to Atlantic coastal areas, become more frequent in the afternoon and spread towards the east of the country.

These showers will be heavy at times with a chance of hail, according to the forecaster, while temperatures are expected to reach highs of 9 to 12 degrees.

Rain will once again be confined to coastal areas by Saturday night, with lows of 3 to 7 degrees forecast.

A similar start is expected on Sunday, with showers confined to coastal areas in the west of the country, before outbreaks of rain are expected to extend towards the southwest the northeast.

Sunday night is set to be “wet and windy” with widespread rain likely to be heaviest over the western half of the country, Met Éireann said.

These conditions are expected to continue into Monday, which is forecast to be a “wet and windy day with widespread rain”. This rain will be persistent and heavy at times amid “fresh to strong” winds.

Highs of 13 to 15 degrees are expected on Monday, according to the forecaster.

While Tuesday’s forecast is currently uncertain, current indications suggest a “wet start”.

Conditions currently look set to improve throughout the day, becoming mostly dry with some bright spells and some scattered showers, the forecaster said.

Beyond Tuesday, low pressure will continue to dominate, bringing “unsettled and mixed conditions” for the remainder of next week.