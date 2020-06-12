Dissident shareholders slam timing of Aryzta’s EGM

A group of dissident shareholders Aryzta have criticised the baked goods group for holding off on holding an extraordinary general meeting (egm) that could potentially overhaul the board next month - after the company completes a review of its strategy.

The shareholder group, led by Swiss activist investment firm Veraison Capital, and which have a combined stake of 18.4 per cent stake in Aryzta, asked the company on May 20th to hold an egm, at which they are proposing resolutions that would unseat the chairman Gary McGann and four other directors from the board.

The proposed removal of chief executive Kevin Toland from the board would free him up to focus on his executive functions, they argue. Aryzta responded that it would hold an egm in the middle of August.

“The deliberate delay of the egm leads to the unacceptable situation that the strategy review announced at short notice on 13 May 2020 should be completed before the egm and thus before a comprehensive renewal of the board of directors,” Veraison said in a statement on Friday morning.

“Since 2017, the existing board of directors has failed to set the right strategic course to focus and reduce the complexity of Aryzta. This has led to enormous value destruction for shareholders. It is unacceptable that before a renewal of the board and without taking all stakeholders into account, the strategy review, neglected for a long time, is now to be concluded on short notice with an investment bank.”

Mr Toland said on May 28th, as the company reported that its revenue fell 24 per cent in the three months to the end of April as the pandemic hit business, that he was keeping an “open mind2 on options for the company, having hired Rothschild & Co in April to carry out a strategic review.

“Any company that isn’t having a hard look [AT STRATEGY]with an open mind should be,” said Mr Toland said at the time.

Veraison said that the determination of company should be carried out by a board that will be responsible for direction of a company over a longer term, adding that it is “convinced that the proven industry expertise” of its board replacement candidates “would bring valuable expertise to the ongoing strategy process”. The group dissident shareholders, also including Cobas Asset Management, are proposing that Swiss food industry veteran Urs Jordi be installed as group chairman.

Since taking over a deeply troubled business in late 2017, Mr Toland has overseen almost €400 million of asset sales, reduced net debt, and been pursuing a cost-cutting programme designed to deliver €200 million of savings in the three years to July 2021.

However, one of his targets – turning around the company’s North American business – has fallen behind schedule, with the group revealing in early March that it was cutting margin forecasts for the unit and taking a €437 million goodwill charge. The virus has thrown up greater challenges.

Shares in Aryzta are down more than 85 per cent from when the company raised about €800 million in an emergency share sale in late 2018.